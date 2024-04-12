'Civil War', set in a dystopian America at war, is provocative, not preachy
Out in cinemas on Friday, April 12, the film stars Kirsten Dunst as a determined photojournalist navigating her way through battlegrounds and refugee camps
Seasoned actress Kirsten Dunst is bound to ignite debate with her latest film Civil War, releasing in cinemas on Friday, April 12.
Dunst plays a determined photojournalist navigating a fractured, dystopian America torn apart by conflict. Despite claims that the film isn't political, Dunst acknowledges its anti-war stance, noting the timely resonance of its themes amid a polarised political landscape.
Civil War focuses on the day-to-day experiences of a group of journalists, played by Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson as they try to document the conflict through the chaos.
Directed and written by British filmmaker Alex Garland, known for Ex Machina and Annihilation, the film envisions a nation plunged into full-scale warfare, with California and Texas forming the “Western Forces” against a government led by a three-term president, portrayed by Nick Offerman.
While Garland maintains a sombre, anti-war perspective, Civil War doesn't shy away from displays of US military power, often featuring helicopters as a recurring motif. “They possess a visceral quality,” he says, “with a noise level surpassing expectations, evoking a fast, heartbeat-like pulse that synchronises with your own heartbeat”.
Garland says the film aims to spark dialogue rather than preach, though it does convey certain viewpoints, with shocking visuals of battlegrounds, refugee camps and mass graves.
While cautious about drawing direct parallels between the characters and real-world figures, Dunst acknowledges the contemporary relevance of its themes. She observes the role of the media in exacerbating divisions, simplifying complex issues and forcing people to pick sides. The film's premiere has already elicited strong reactions,
During an interview with Variety, Dunst talks about how she has carved out a niche for herself, gravitating towards projects that resonate with her creatively. From collaborating with visionary directors to exploring unconventional roles, she's embraced diverse opportunities for artistic growth. She also expresses a weariness about discussing herself in the public sphere, in an environment where every word is scrutinised.
In the end, Dunst's journey mirrors the complexities of the characters she portrays on screen. As she navigates the tumultuous landscape of Hollywood, her commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity remains unwavering.
Catch Civil War from Friday, beckoning viewers to confront the harsh realities of our time with courage and introspection.
This article was sponsored by Empire Entertainment.