'Civil War', set in a dystopian America at war, is provocative, not preachy

Seasoned actress Kirsten Dunst is bound to ignite debate with her latest film Civil War, releasing in cinemas on Friday, April 12.

Dunst plays a determined photojournalist navigating a fractured, dystopian America torn apart by conflict. Despite claims that the film isn't political, Dunst acknowledges its anti-war stance, noting the timely resonance of its themes amid a polarised political landscape.

Civil War focuses on the day-to-day experiences of a group of journalists, played by Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson as they try to document the conflict through the chaos.

Directed and written by British filmmaker Alex Garland, known for Ex Machina and Annihilation, the film envisions a nation plunged into full-scale warfare, with California and Texas forming the “Western Forces” against a government led by a three-term president, portrayed by Nick Offerman.

While Garland maintains a sombre, anti-war perspective, Civil War doesn't shy away from displays of US military power, often featuring helicopters as a recurring motif. “They possess a visceral quality,” he says, “with a noise level surpassing expectations, evoking a fast, heartbeat-like pulse that synchronises with your own heartbeat”.

Garland says the film aims to spark dialogue rather than preach, though it does convey certain viewpoints, with shocking visuals of battlegrounds, refugee camps and mass graves.