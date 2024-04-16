Traveller’s tales: sipping on cocktails in Midtown Manhattan, exploring the moonlit streets of Rome ...

Tell us a bit about who you are and what you do.

As co-director of the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (Lamta), I have the pleasure of guiding the bright future stars of musical theatre and the performing arts. Our latest adventure? Diving into our first book musical, the critically celebrated Spring Awakening, with the fantastic Sylvaine Strike at the helm and the creative genius of Niall Griffin bringing our vision to life. This production isn’t just a display of our students’ remarkable talents — it’s also a testament to the vibrant, collaborative spirit that thrives at Lamta. It’s where the magic happens and dreams take the spotlight!

I’m a 100% travel enthusiast. It all kicked off with a post-uni camper van escapade across the US with my sister. We spent a night at the base of the Grand Canyon, set up camp in Yosemite, and soaked up the bright lights and the buzz of cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans and New York. That epic adventure flipped a switch in me. For the next 15 years, I globe-trotted with musicals like a true nomad, practically living out of a suitcase.

I grew up in Johannesburg, and the build-up to our coastal getaways was always an event in itself. We’d either head to Cape Town, where my mom grew up, or to the sunny shores of Ballito. Each trip felt like an epic adventure, South African-style. The thing I remember most about those holidays is the sheer joy of freedom — the kind that comes from having new adventures, dining outdoors, careering around on bikes, and staying up far later than you ought to..