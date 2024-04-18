Since the 1950s, the societal concern over how glued we are to our screens has been a concern for analysts and researchers. However, there have been many innovations since the dawn of the Telefunken and advances in technology that see us glued to screens in the palm of our hands.
Recent findings by Electronics Hub found the average person globally spent three minutes more than in previous years on screen per day.
Its team also looked into which countries dominated these increased rates and found South Africans lead the world in screen time, with the average local spending 56.80% of their daily waking hours looking at a screen.
Less sleep, more online: Mzansi tops global list of most time spent on phones
Research finds most South Africans spend more than 56% of their daily waking hours looking at screens
Image: 123RF/Oleksandr Serebriakov
Since the 1950s, the societal concern over how glued we are to our screens has been a concern for analysts and researchers. However, there have been many innovations since the dawn of the Telefunken and advances in technology that see us glued to screens in the palm of our hands.
Recent findings by Electronics Hub found the average person globally spent three minutes more than in previous years on screen per day.
Its team also looked into which countries dominated these increased rates and found South Africans lead the world in screen time, with the average local spending 56.80% of their daily waking hours looking at a screen.
Image: Supplied
South Africans are the biggest fans of looking at their phones, spending 31.72% of their waking hours on them.
Unsurprisingly, they top the list of social media devotees too, excluding TikTok that sees the UK, US and Mexico dominate the top 20.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
To determine the average screen time by country, experts at Electronics Hub reviewed 2024 data from Data Reportal and Sleep Cycle. They ranked countries based on the average daily hours spent looking at screens as a percentage of average waking hours.
The team also ranked countries based on different types of screen time across different devices and media platforms.
The data is as of March 2024.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
South African butts rated biggest in the world
Seven things that may surprise you about OJ Simpson
From Princess Diana to Megan Markle: try these royal beauty tips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos