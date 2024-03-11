Loved for their minimal and sleek approach to beauty, the modern royal family has been consistent in their approach to laid-back glamour.
While most public figures require large teams to achieve the stripped-down look, experts at beauty and wellness marketplace, Fresha, believe it is quite easy to achieve. Blending natural beauty that enhances several techniques, this approach can help you achieve the perfect regal appearance.
Noting the influence and power that the women of the royal family have, a Fresha spokesperson said “stripping back on the amount of make-up you apply and adjusting your skincare routine are just a few small adjustments you can make to look and feel like a royal.”
The Fresha team has compiled the following list of viral royal family looks and tips on how to get them:
From Princess Diana to Megan Markle: try these royal beauty tips
Expert shares pointers for a minimal beauty look made popular by the royals
Image: SUPPLIED
Apply neutral tones to achieve a stunning natural make-up look
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton displayed subtle yet beautiful eye make-up on their royal wedding day, which they have continued to exhibit on their public appearances. Worldwide searches for “neutral eyeshadow” have increased by 123% over the past 30 days, indicating the natural make-up trend is continuing to rise.
The key to this is to use natural eye shadow tones from hazel brown to a rosy pink. This can achieve a perfect soft smoky eye over the lids and in the creases; this creates a simple yet bold look that will make your eyes pop.
Princess Diana used to pair soft eye make-up with a simple liner on the lower waterline and over the rim of her top lashes to complement the light make-up tones. Her unique beauty hack was to blend her eyeliner with a cotton Q-tip to create a softer appearance, this being a simple yet affordable way to achieve the perfect lined eye.
A simple blush to bring out a subtle rosy appearance
Image: Archivio Apg/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Princess Diana swore by a simple cream blush to help enhance the colour of her cheeks and create a more youthful, shinier look.
Diana reportedly suffered from rosacea, a long-term inflammatory skin condition that can cause reddened skin, typically on the nose and cheeks. The princess tackled this by using rose oils and avocado masks to soften the colour on her cheeks and create a more subtle look with her chosen cream blush.
Meghan Markle is a major trendsetter of the rosy cheek look and swears by a classic powder blush in a light pink shade; she accompanies her blush with a light layer of foundation and powder to accentuate her natural beauty.
Keep the nails nude for elegance
One of the most notable rules in the royal family is that bright nail polish is a no-go for public appearances, and in many cases when it comes to natural beauty, less is more.
Queen Elizabeth had been sporting nude colours on her nails since the 80s, and the royals have followed in her traditions. A nude nail polish is a simple but effective touch that will match every outfit or make-up look, and worldwide searches for “nude nail polish” have risen by 28% over the past 30 days, so it’s undoubtedly on trend.
Natural oils to keep the skin youthful and healthy
Skincare is crucial in a beauty routine as it creates the base that will support your make-up. Throughout her pregnancies and in her daily regime, Kate Middleton relies on rosehip oil to help prevent dark circles around her eyes and signs of early ageing.
Middleton’s mother Carole has also included rosehip oil in her daily beauty routine after the successful results it has brought to Kate’s skin, and beauty enthusiasts appear to be following suit too, with a 26% increase in searches worldwide for “rosehip oil” over the past 30 days.
Glycolic acid is one of Meghan Markle’s go-to products as it creates a glowing appearance and soft, supple skin. However, if this isn’t suitable for your skin, most face oils are loaded with high-quality nutrients and natural acids, making them an excellent option to keep the skin healthier for longer.
Keep the lashes long and curled
Image: TPN/Getty Images
Sometimes, the simplest techniques are the most effective, and Meghan Markle doesn’t miss a trick by ensuring that she always curls her lashes before any other make-up application. From her acting days to her time with the royal family, she finds curling her lashes makes her appearance livelier and brightens her eyes without the need for intense mascara.
Diana also picked up a few hacks from her make-up artist, Mary Greenwell; when applying mascara, she covered the root of her lashes with the product to elongate the appearance of her eyelashes and give them a more striking appearance, accentuating her piercing blue eyes.
Moisturiser is a must before makeup application
A good moisturiser can be key to achieving a royal, dewy, skin glow. Princess Diana would always cleanse, tone, and moisturise twice a day to keep her skin looking fresh and would always ensure her makeup was fully removed to avoid skin irritation.
Kate Middleton religiously uses moisturiser, whether she is wearing make-up or opting for a bare face, and she always applies an SPF to protect herself from potentially harmful UV rays. Although it may not seem essential to wear SPF when the weather is cold and the sun isn’t shining, the UV rays can still cause damage by seeping through clouds, so this is a vital skincare step.
Princess Di frock makes a comeback — see these 5 revenge dresses to remember
It all starts with inner beauty
Your choice of diet is imperative when it comes to a healthy skin. A well-balanced diet can help clear up and prevent bad skin, and the royals stick to reliable eating hacks to help protect themselves from blemishes or imperfections.
Princess Diana had a strict diet of no sugar, gluten, or dairy and consumed mostly boiled potatoes and chicken to achieve flawless skin. Meghan Markle gets her Vitamin E and Zinc intake from the almonds she includes in her diet to keep her skin nourished and clear.
As for Kate Middleton, she includes lean proteins and lots of fruit and vegetables in her diet to help maintain good skin, as well as consuming many raw foods such as sushi and ceviche.
