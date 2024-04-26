Eskom's executive will on Friday provide a detailed outlook on the power utility's state of readiness for the winter months and plans to prepare its systems.
The briefing will also provide information on the power utility's operational performance.
There has been a month of no load-shedding.
During a media briefing on energy security, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured citizens the more than 26 days of no load-shedding was not being used as an electioneering strategy by the ruling party.
WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on grid’s preparedness for winter
