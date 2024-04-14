Proud to ditch the ‘bro code’
I look at the young men of today and am struck by how they make the effort to nurture deep bonds of friendship between them, says writer
I was fortunate enough to have been invited to watch the 2006 World Cup final on an Indian Ocean viewing deck off Durban’s North Beach. Yes, those were the days of pre-Lehman Brothers decadence, before we even dreamt we’d be paying stokvels just to afford fuel and eggs, while cursing Ramanomics by candlelight. The fellow who’d invited a bunch of us aboard got motherless towards the end of the evening and started acting like a pig’s rectum. The next morning, all of us received an SMS that read, “For every sin I committed in my state of intoxication last night, I apologise unreservedly. For everything else, talk to my lawyer.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.