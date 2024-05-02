Lifestyle

Move over malva, sticky toffee pud takes the cake

Dates, brown sugar and cream make this dessert an absolute delight

02 May 2024 - 16:11
Hilary Biller Columnist
Sticky toffee pudding.
Image: Craig Scott

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

Serves 8

This melt in the mouth pud has northern hemisphere origins, meaning it's the best antidote to chilly weather. It's rich, sticky and every so moreish, with a decadent sauce. Add to the pleasure with a pool of custard, cream or a ball of ice cream. What can I say, other than it's yummy?

Ingredients

  • 125g (1/2 cup) butter, softened
  • 185ml (3/4 cup) sticky brown sugar
  • 3 extra-large eggs
  • 240g (2 cups) self-raising flour
  • 250ml (1 cup) boiling water
  • 185g seedless dates
  • 5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
  • 5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) strong instant coffee powder

Toffee sauce

  • 180ml (3/4 cup) sticky brown sugar
  • 125g (1/2 cup) butter
  • 250ml (1 cup) cream

Method

Cream together the butter and sugar, then add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.

Sift the flour and add to creamed mixture.

Pour boiling water over the dates, adding vanilla essence, coffee and bicarbonate of soda. Combine with the creamed flour mixture.

Spray a 23cm baking dish with cooking spray and pour in the batter. Bake for 45-60 minutes at 170ºC or pour into individual baking dishes and bake for 30-40 minutes at 170ºC.

For the sauce, combine the sugar, butter and cream in a pot and stir to melt the sugar, then bring to the boil. Serve the pudding with a generous pouring of sauce over the top — and if you want to go the whole hog, a good dollop of cream.

