RECIPE | Mini chocolate marshmallow trifles
Affectionately known as 'mud pies', these rich layered puds are every chocoholic's fantasy
30 March 2021 - 17:59
Makes: 8
Ingredients:
150g chocolate biscuits
90ml (6 tbsp) melted butter
100g marshmallows
400g dark chocolate, chopped
500ml (2 cups) fresh cream
Method:
- In a food processor, blend the biscuits until they are crumbs. Mix in half the melted butter and press the mixture into the bottom of 8 ramekins or glass jars. Refrigerate until set.
- Combine the marshmallows, remaining butter and half the chocolate in a saucepan and melt over gentle heat. Whip 200ml of the cream and gently fold into the slightly cooled mixture. Pour over the biscuit bases and return to the fridge to set.
- Scald 200ml of the remaining cream in a small pot, add remaining chocolate and stir until chocolate has melted. Allow to cool to room temperature, then pour into the jars or ramekins.
- Whip remaining cream, spoon over the top of the puddings and serve.