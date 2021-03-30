Food

RECIPE | Mini chocolate marshmallow trifles

Affectionately known as 'mud pies', these rich layered puds are every chocoholic's fantasy

30 March 2021 - 17:59 By Raphaella Frame-Tolmie
Mini chocolate marshmallow trifles aka 'mud pies'.
Mini chocolate marshmallow trifles aka 'mud pies'.
Image: Toby Murphy

Makes: 8

Ingredients:

150g chocolate biscuits

90ml (6 tbsp) melted butter

100g marshmallows

400g dark chocolate, chopped

500ml (2 cups) fresh cream

Method:

  1. In a food processor, blend the biscuits until they are crumbs. Mix in half the melted butter and press the mixture into the bottom of 8 ramekins or glass jars. Refrigerate until set.
  2. Combine the marshmallows, remaining butter and half the chocolate in a saucepan and melt over gentle heat. Whip 200ml of the cream and gently fold into the slightly cooled mixture. Pour over the biscuit bases and return to the fridge to set.
  3. Scald 200ml of the remaining cream in a small pot, add remaining chocolate and stir until chocolate has melted. Allow to cool to room temperature, then pour into the jars or ramekins.
  4. Whip remaining cream, spoon over the top of the puddings and serve.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Chocolate brownies

Who can resist that most loveable of sweet treats, a brownie?
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE | Chocolate blackout cake

This rich, dark and decadent cake was invented during World War 2; it owes it's name to the frequent blackouts at the time
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Do viral three-ingredient chocolate cake recipes really work? We test some

This new baking trend sounds almost too good to be true. To find out, we made a trio of popular YouTube recipes and rated the results out of 10
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  3. ‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding Lifestyle
  4. OPINION | Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys? Lifestyle
  5. Glitches galore at Sandton's glitzy 'robot hotel' Travel

Latest Videos

Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...