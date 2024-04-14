Lifestyle

IN PICS | Smoke and screeching tyres as drifters compete in Car Park Drift in Durban

14 April 2024 - 16:25 By SANDILE NDLOVU
A drifter shows off his skills against the backdrop of Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Suncoast Arena in Durban once again played host to the Red Bull Car Park Drift national championship. The arena was filled with smoke, tyre-screeching action and a lot of cheering fans. South Africa’s top drifters were vying for the 2024 title. The event took place over two days on Friday and Saturday.

The course tested the drifters both mentally and physically — making sure they had their engines revving and tyres smoking. Jim McFarlane from Johannesburg was crowned the Red Bull Car Park Drift champion for the third consecutive year. McFarlane will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Car Drift World finals in Oman later this year. 

Photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu was at the Suncoast Arena to capture all the action on camera.

Jim McFarlane was crowned the winner of the Red Bull Car Drift championship at Suncoast Arena in Durban on Saturday. He is flanked by Christopher Long and Juan Stemmet.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Jim McFarlane showing his drifting skills.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People came out in numbers to witness the best drifters in South Africa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
An overview of the drifting park where the best drifters from around South Africa competed during the national championships.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man runs with a car bumper that fell off a car's competitor.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A BMW driver entertaining the crowd
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The country's best drifters came to compete at the national championship.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mechanics and firefighters examining the engine of one of the cars taking place at the drifting nationals.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A drifter showing off his skills.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Michelle Francis pulls her sons, Christian and Lihan, at the Red Bull Car Drift in Suncoast, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

