The ambitious journey of three doctors driving from London to Cape Town, which has been delayed because of technical issues with their car, has taken a surprising turn, stirring strong reaction among thousands of people following their adventure.
The trio, who have captured the public’s attention with their cross-continental expedition recorded on Instagram, found themselves in the spotlight, not for their adventurous mission but for their rejection of a Toyota bakkie offered to them after theirs, dubbed “Edna”, effectively split in half, leaving them stuck in Nigeria.
Frustration as London-to-Cape Town doctors decline new car after getting stuck in Nigeria
Toyota stepped in to rescue a daring expedition that faced a major setback by offering the trio a new car after their car 'Edna' had mechanical issues
Image: James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence
Image: Screenshot
James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence posted on their Instagram @london.2.Capetown that their trip was under threat due to their vehicle taking strain and splitting in half.
With more than 6,744km still left for them to reach their destination, thousands of followers rallied in offering donations and reached out to Toyota for assistance.
Toyota South Africa responded and offered the trio a new bakkie to continue their journey.
This offer was rejected, however. The trio previously said their car had specialised modifications for the long trip.
“We cannot abandon Edna. She is our mother and one of the crew. We started the journey with her and we aim to complete the journey with her.
“We had a mechanic check on Edna and he's confident he can get her fixed and back on the road in a few days. We'll keep everyone updated,” they said.
Image: Screenshot
“Big thank you to @toyota_sa for offering to help out with a new car, but we need Edna to get to Cape Town and will try our best to get her fixed.”
The doctors' decision not to accept the Toyota sparked debate on social media, with some people expressing disappointment while others defended the decision.
Here are some reactions:
