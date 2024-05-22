Lifestyle

Frustration as London-to-Cape Town doctors decline new car after getting stuck in Nigeria

Toyota stepped in to rescue a daring expedition that faced a major setback by offering the trio a new car after their car 'Edna' had mechanical issues

22 May 2024 - 15:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thousands of people follow the journey of three doctors, James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence, as they drive from London to Cape Town.
Thousands of people follow the journey of three doctors, James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence, as they drive from London to Cape Town.
Image: James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence

The ambitious journey of three doctors driving from London to Cape Town, which has been delayed because of technical issues with their car, has taken a surprising turn, stirring strong reaction among thousands of people following their adventure.

The trio, who have captured the public’s attention with their cross-continental expedition recorded on Instagram, found themselves in the spotlight, not for their adventurous mission but for their rejection of a Toyota bakkie offered to them after theirs, dubbed “Edna”, effectively split in half, leaving them stuck in Nigeria.

The doctors' car suffered damages in Nigeria.
The doctors' car suffered damages in Nigeria.
Image: Screenshot

James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence posted on their Instagram @london.2.Capetown that their trip was under threat due to their vehicle taking strain and splitting in half. 

With more than 6,744km still left for them to reach their destination, thousands of followers rallied in offering donations and reached out to Toyota for assistance.

Toyota South Africa responded and offered the trio a new bakkie to continue their journey.

Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after getting stuck in Nigeria

Toyota has stepped in to rescue a daring expedition that faced a major setback, but the trio rejected the offer
Lifestyle
1 day ago

This offer was rejected, however. The trio previously said their car had specialised modifications for the long trip.

“We cannot abandon Edna. She is our mother and one of the crew. We started the journey with her and we aim to complete the journey with her.

“We had a mechanic check on Edna and he's confident he can get her fixed and back on the road in a few days. We'll keep everyone updated,” they said.

Special featured added on the doctors' car before trip to Africa.
Special featured added on the doctors' car before trip to Africa.
Image: Screenshot

“Big thank you to @toyota_sa for offering to help out with a new car, but we need Edna to get to Cape Town and will try our best to get her fixed.” 

The doctors' decision not to accept the Toyota sparked debate on social media, with some people expressing disappointment while others defended the decision.

Here are some reactions:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after getting stuck in Nigeria

Toyota has stepped in to rescue a daring expedition that faced a major setback, but the trio rejected the offer
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The diary of a high-mileage Mercedes-Benz W123 230E

Usually when a car is described as showing wear that is incongruent with its mileage, it should be avoided. But if you change your inflection, that ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Toyota is testing its new electric Hilux in Thailand

Toyota is testing the new battery-electric Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the carmaker prepares to ...
Motoring
6 days ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Toyota Hilux Raider X goes to the dogs

Life has been uneventful since taking delivery of a Toyota Hilux Raider X in November last year. Which is exactly how you want it to be as a ...
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after ... Lifestyle
  2. Reimagined Cape Grace offers an elegant city escape Lifestyle
  3. UPDATE | Frustration as London-to-Cape Town doctors decline new car after ... Lifestyle
  4. Natasha Sideris takes the cake Lifestyle
  5. Before you jump ship from SA, here’s how to prep for living in a foreign country Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections