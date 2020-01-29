CAR CLINIC | Beware of 'lava rock' buildup on direct-injection engines

Question:

My 2009 VW Golf 6 1.4 TSI, which I bought as a low-mileage used car in 2014, has now clocked 73,000 km from new. It has been fairly reliable so far, but lately it has started to misfire when cold, and when my nephew had occasion to drive the Golf recently, he commented that the car felt sluggish compared to his Polo with the same engine.

What could be the reason for these symptoms? I have already fitted new spark plugs, but it made no difference. – Thomas

Answer:

Thomas, it's impossible to be sure without comprehensive testing, but one possibility is that you are experiencing the dreaded "carbon buildup syndrome" that afflicts some direct-injection petrol engines.

Since the early 2000s, many manufacturers have replaced the previous generation of fuel-injection systems (where the petrol mist was injected into the inlet ports and then carried into the combustion chambers by the inrushing flow of air when the inlet valves open) by direct-injection systems (where the petrol is injected directly into the combustion chamber during the compression stroke of the piston).