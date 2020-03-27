What it takes to buy, fix, drive and enjoy a classic Mercedes

Having long watched grizzled old fogeys with their grizzled classic cars from afar, I recently decided to become one of them. With the wife’s blessing (after convincing her what a great investment it would be), I donned my sepia-toned glasses and perused the golden-goldie car ads.

The buying

There was no shortage of classic cars being advertised at my maximum R200,000 budget, but I settled on a 1985 Mercedes 380 SEC at Executive Cars in Randburg for R125,000.

It’s the two-door coupé (C126) version of the Benz W126 that was produced from 1979 to 1991 as the predecessor to today’s S-class. It was made in 380, 420, 500 and 560 derivatives — all of them V8s — back in the days when badges still denoted engine size.

The car looked in great exterior nick, particularly the paintwork. Inside, the wood panelling still looked new and shiny, though the seats needed some TLC.

Apart from non-original alloy wheels the Merc was as authentic as the day it left the showroom when the Pet Shop Boys were hitting their stride, right down to its Becker radio-tape system.

I decided to spend under budget as I expected a 35-year-old car to have some issues, and it would be nice to have an R75,000 buffer to deal with them.

A test drive revealed that the brakes were squeaking and there was a clunking noise from the rear suspension, while the car pulled to the side under braking.

I offered the full asking price on condition that these issues were seen to, and we shook hands; deal done.

The car was fitted with new Bilstein shocks and a set of brake pads, and I drove home in the old gal, who henceforth became the “Waftmobile”.

The fixing

The rear suspension still clunked intermittently and the idling was lumpy so I took the car back a few days later.

The dealer this time found the source of the clunking and fixed it, and sorted out the misfire by fitting a new set of HT leads — all at no charge. He also offered to give the car a full service for my cost, which I accepted.