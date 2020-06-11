ThrowbackThursday: Getting dusty in seven medium-sized sport-utility vehicles (2016)

Join us as we take a gander at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine shifts us to November 27 2016, when we took seven medium-sized sport-utility vehicles on a journey that ended at a construction site in the East Rand of Johannesburg. We are still trying to get the dust out of certain crevices in 2020.

The terms “crossover” and “sport-utility vehicle” are debatable in the cases of certain models claiming to party in those camps. Manufacturers appear to have been carried away by a mandate to build cars that blur the lines between niches.

And yet the ambiguity of a product that is no more than a hatchback with a pseudo-rugged persona does not deter consumers. Such offerings sell in droves, as the monthly sales charts will attest. To be fair, the category we are investigating this month has a little more definition than the simplistic view asserted in the second-last sentence. They genuinely do proffer the spaciousness of a family hatchback, the versatility of an estate car and the robustness of an off-roading machine.

The last virtue is perhaps truer for some than for others. But the crux is that the seven models posing across these pages embody the qualities that modern families would look for in a vehicle. This medium-sized sport-utility vehicle ambit is more competitive than it has ever been, with an offering from virtually every noteworthy manufacturer. A perfect season then, in which to conduct a closer evaluation. We assembled all the eminent players in this field, save for the Hyundai Tucson, whose custodians ignored our request for a unit.