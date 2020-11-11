Audi celebrates 40 years of Quattro

Audi goes on about four-wheel drive so much, you would think they invented it. They didn’t. If you consult your trusted friend Google, the honour of the world’s first four-wheel drive car powered by an internal combustion engine goes to the Dutch Spyker of 1903.

Heck, even when it comes to sporting GT coupés with leech-like grip, they were beaten: ever heard of the Jensen Interceptor from 1966?

And yet, when you think about the concept of drivetrains sending torque to both axles, few names resonate quite as strongly as Subaru.

Sorry, Audi – the brand that forged an entire identity based on the benefits of all-wheel traction, spearheaded by a model rather aptly named Quattro. Which is Italian for four.

Defiantly, Audi has always insisted on an all lower-case typeface, completely shunning that one law of punctuation about proper nouns starting with a capital letter.