SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo
Remember the Volvo XC90 that was one of the star attractions at the 2019 Festival of Motoring? It has gained a more radical sibling in the form of a customised Volvo XC40 D4 R-Design. Rather aptly, whereas the XC90 is known as “The Beast”, the XC40 has been called “Beast’s Baby Brother”.
The most extreme XC90 SA has ever seen, “The Beast” is a highly modified XC90 D5 Inscription, which boasts a matt black wrap and orange accents. “Beast’s Baby Brother”, on the other hand, has been double wrapped black-on-black in a zebra-patterned stripe, with green leather door inlays.
“Beast’s Baby Brother” was created by Volvo Car South Africa in partnership with SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi and the designer’s signature logo is embossed on the headrests. Furthermore, the car boasts a panoramic sunroof and full leather seats. Interior features include R-Design aluminium décor inlays, a three-spoke R-Design steering wheel with perforated leather and a leather R-Design gear lever knob.
Exterior features include glossy black integrated roof rails, an R-Design grille, high gloss black décor side windows and 21-inch Five-Triple Open Spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels.
A true city slicker, the interior of “Beast’s Baby Brother” is characterised by a plethora of Scandinavian contours, while practical features — lots of storage space and charge pads — abound. This XC40 D4 R-Design also boasts a powerful Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers. It is operated via steering wheel buttons, the centre display with touch screen or voice control. Patented woofers with Air Woofer Technology behind the dashboard deliver a precise, powerful bass and while freeing up the front doors for extra storage.
Beast’s Baby Brother is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 140kW and 400Nm. The engine is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
According to Charmagne Mavudzi, head of consumer experience at Volvo Car SA, the launch of “Beast’s Baby Brother” celebrates the start of a local social media campaign by the brand called #HiddenGem.
“This campaign is promoting the fact that, after all we have been through this year, summer will be all about taking to our cars, more than to planes or trains, to reunite with family and to revisit our places of importance and meaning — our #HiddenGem,” she concludes.