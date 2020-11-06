SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo

Remember the Volvo XC90 that was one of the star attractions at the 2019 Festival of Motoring? It has gained a more radical sibling in the form of a customised Volvo XC40 D4 R-Design. Rather aptly, whereas the XC90 is known as “The Beast”, the XC40 has been called “Beast’s Baby Brother”.

The most extreme XC90 SA has ever seen, “The Beast” is a highly modified XC90 D5 Inscription, which boasts a matt black wrap and orange accents. “Beast’s Baby Brother”, on the other hand, has been double wrapped black-on-black in a zebra-patterned stripe, with green leather door inlays.

“Beast’s Baby Brother” was created by Volvo Car South Africa in partnership with SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi and the designer’s signature logo is embossed on the headrests. Furthermore, the car boasts a panoramic sunroof and full leather seats. Interior features include R-Design aluminium décor inlays, a three-spoke R-Design steering wheel with perforated leather and a leather R-Design gear lever knob.

Exterior features include glossy black integrated roof rails, an R-Design grille, high gloss black décor side windows and 21-inch Five-Triple Open Spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels.