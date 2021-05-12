Meet a Joburg craft-builder who wants to upscale his business

All Johannes Sithole (51) ever wanted to do was build cars.

And if he had been given the right opportunities, his trajectory might have even followed a direction similar to those of local-turned-global automotive engineering icons like Gordon Murray or Elon Musk.

Motorists driving through suburbs in our province’s West Rand are likely to have seen some of Sithole’s creations, from toy wire cars to garden ornaments and his favourite item to produce: large-sized pull-carts fashioned to look like real-life automobiles. He has been operating in the region for the past 15 years.

“I started making wire cars when I was a child,” he tells me on our Sunday morning chat.

“I was born in Hammanskraal, Tshwane. We suffered a lot, my father died when I was 11, my mother was unemployed, I had three brothers, I had to find piece jobs to make a living.”

His mother Catherine, who passed away five years ago, noticed that he had a flair for design and was talented with his hands, urging him to explore the idea of selling his creations and establishing a business.

The specimen he shows me is modelled on a Volkswagen Crafter minibus – he only ever likes to use the Volkswagen emblem. But he is happy to build customer carts sporting other monikers. He buys the badges from scrap shops in the city.

Asked why he loves this particular brand so much, Sithole chuckles and explains that it is hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that drew him to the logo.

He is no stranger to attention. “I remember I was in Kempton Park maybe four years back, there were people from [a popular daily newspaper]. They came to me. After three days came the people from television. Many people saw me.”

The frame of the cart is made from wood, with a trolley wheel at each corner.