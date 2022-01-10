Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money

Thanks to the extortionate price of fuel adding a couple of hundred bucks to your tank, it doesn’t get you nearly as far as it once did. So, what options do you have on the used market if you’re considering switching to a vehicle that offers more range for your money?

We’ve had a dig through the data to identify a few cars that boast particularly impressive per-tank cruising ranges, with each claimed figure exceeding the magical 1,000km mark. We’ve concentrated on diesel-powered four-cylinder hatchbacks, drawing from AutoTrader’s list of most searched for variants over the first 11 months of 2021 as diesel engines are typically more fuel-efficient than their petrol counterparts.

As part of the third-generation A-Class range, the 100kW/300Nm Mercedes-Benz A200d (above) boasts one of the most impressive claimed fuel consumption figures (3.8l/100km in seven-speed dual-clutch form) and largest tank (56 litres), translating to a theoretical range of 1,474km. The Stuttgart-based firm’s diesel hatch bears an average list price of about R437,000 and a median registration year of 2017. At the current inland price of R17.27 a litre for 50ppm diesel a full tank will cost you a shade under R1,000.