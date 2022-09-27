Features

Six unusual driving laws from around the world

27 September 2022 - 14:47 By Motoring Staff
In the UAE, camels always get the right of way.
Image: kingmaphotos / 123rf

No matter how seasoned a traveller you may be, driving overseas can be a confusing experience, and being unaware of a different country's rules could land unfamiliar drivers in hot water.

A survey conducted by StressFreeCarRental.com uncovered six of the most unusual road regulations you're likely to encounter when travelling abroad. 

Dubai: Camels come first

In the United Arab Emirates, camels are referred to as important symbols and are highly respected in traffic laws. If a camel is spotted on the road you must always give them the right of way.

US: You can turn right on a red light if the road is clear

Even though drivers don’t have the right of way, most US cities allow drivers to turn right on a red light if there are no other vehicles around. However, this rule does not apply in New York City, where it is banned unless stated otherwise on a road sign.

UK: You can’t use your phone to pay at a drive-through

Many drivers in the UK are unaware of the recent crackdown on using cellphones, which can result in a fine or penalties on a license. It is always best to use a contactless card when paying for fast food. 

Canada: You must hoot when passing Prince Edward Island

It’s one of the most famous laws about Prince Edward Island. It’s very unlikely you’ll get charged for not honking, but it’s always best to stay safe and press the horn when passing another vehicle.

India: Don’t drive without a pollution control certificate

To help reduce the impact of air pollution, drivers in India must have a pollution control certificate to show your vehicle is environmentally safe to drive. If you don’t provide a certificate, it could lead to a hefty fine.

Australia: Haven’t locked your car? Receive a fine

In most parts of Australia, it is legally an offence to leave the car unlocked. It’s vital for drivers to triple check the car is locked before heading into places such as the supermarket.

