#ThrowbackThursday: Ugly but phenomenal Fiat Multipla

Despite looks that only a mother could love, it was ahead of its time in innovation and practicality

22 December 2022 - 12:00
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
The Fiat Multipla's high windows gave passengers a great view of the outdoors.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Fiat Multipla made quite a stir when it broke cover in 1998. It was a big, heavy-looking MPV, though it didn’t feel that way to drive.

Performance was quite sprightly and consumption very friendly, especially when fitted with the 1.9l JTD diesel four-cylinder engine, and handling on its front wheel drive configuration was remarkable. It could also be had with a petrol engine that could also use methane fuel, and a hybrid model too, and it was refined to drive.

However what made the world stand up and look, so to speak, was its looks. Those with a conventional eye for design were repulsed by its aesthetics, which resembled a somewhat psychotic duck.

But, it was not all bad news. It was also honoured through an exhibition at the Museum of Morden Art in New York — a venue described as a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration.

Despite the strange design, the Multipla had genuine innovation. As advocated by its name, it provided for tremendous flexibility. It taught the world to package six passengers inside a 2,666mm wheelbase, 3,994mm length, 1,871mm width and 1,695mm height — roughly the size of a modern day Kia Sonet.

The dashboard was crafted from multicoloured plastics with clever nooks to hide oddments. The gear lever was mounted high and integrated into the dash, creating an easy motion for changing gears while enhancing the airiness of the cabin with the removal of the transmission lever and tunnel.   

You could flatten all the seats, including the driver’s chair, to create 1,850l of cargo space. Not only this, it had unusually tall windows with a vertical emphasis that widened the outside view for passengers, but also allowed for the slight opening of the windows in rainy conditions. Night-time driving was improved by headlights positioned at different heights, preceding the hectic stacks of lights seen in modern cars.

The Multipla cabin for six is still unbeaten today for its size vs capacity ratio.
Image: SUPPLIED

Further innovation was seen in the engineering. The Multipla body comprised two sections: a lower section where the engine and drivetrain reside, and an upper section for passengers. In a crash, this lower section absorbs most of the impact, protecting passengers in the process.

It's our automotive icon for this week.

