FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-AMG C63 shatters all expectations
15 December 2022 - 09:57 By Mark Smyth
If the heart and soul of the Mercedes-AMG C63 is its engine, then we totally understand if you think the decision to rip out the V8 means the end of the road. Say a prayer, say your goodbyes, the C63 is dead...
FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-AMG C63 shatters all expectations
If the heart and soul of the Mercedes-AMG C63 is its engine, then we totally understand if you think the decision to rip out the V8 means the end of the road. Say a prayer, say your goodbyes, the C63 is dead...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos