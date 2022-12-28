Features

Goddesses

The 10 most beautiful cars from 2022

It's said beauty is in the eye of the beholder and these are fully etched into our retinas

28 December 2022 - 08:00 By PHUTI MPYANE
The car is initially available with a V6 turbo engine, with hybrid and electric versions to follow.
The car is initially available with a V6 turbo engine, with hybrid and electric versions to follow.
Image: Supplied

Maserati GranTurismo Coupe

Unlike Italian compatriots Alfa Romeo, Modena-based Maserati’s styling is patchy. In more than a century it has had notable hits such as the 2014 Maserati Alfieri concept, and extraordinary misses such as 1962 Maserati Tipo 151. Thankfully, in recent years it has been mostly hits and none more vivacious than the new GranTurismo which retains traditional styling cues of the range but with a modern twist. It's a stunner. 

Toyota Prius

If it were in the past, the Toyota Prius would be a contender in a contrasting list of unattractive cars, which you must also look out for. But it's 2022 and for the first time there's a pretty Prius. Now with a shark-like silhouette, the hybrid car looks much more appealing and the looks could hook new customers into life with a hybrid. 

The new fifth-generation Prius merges shark-like looks with impressive performance. The plug-in version will hit 100km/h in 6.7 seconds.
The new fifth-generation Prius merges shark-like looks with impressive performance. The plug-in version will hit 100km/h in 6.7 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Kia Sportage

Some don't quite see it, but we concur with those who find the latest Kia Sportage a beauty. The frontal styling with its boomerang LED daytime driving lights and acres of plastic mesh is the boldest in the model's 29-year history. You want to be seen on the roads, have a good look at a red or green Sportage. 

The 2022 Kia Sportage has polarisng looks, but we are all for its bold styling.
The 2022 Kia Sportage has polarisng looks, but we are all for its bold styling.
Image: Supplied

Nissan Qashqai

Another stunner from 2022 in the popular mid-size crossover segment. The new Nissan Qashqai's styling is a little subdued, but hides intricate elements of wide hips, flat surfaces and oblique folds and slashes, beady headlamps and a sparkly V-motion grille. If you don't agree, take another, deeper look. 

The Nissan Qashqai returned in 2022 wearing a most extraordinary look.
The Nissan Qashqai returned in 2022 wearing a most extraordinary look.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Ford Everest

Both the new Ford Everest and its Ranger bakkie cousin feature a broad styling detour from their predecessors. The bluff snout, large headlights and slicker body shape create a typical Yankee SUV vibe so loved by many. It's available in Sport trim which brings contrasting black surfaces, but you want the Platinum which gets chrome linings and alloys for a truer American gangster look. 

Many customers wanted the Ford Everest and Ranger to look more American. The company obliged.
Many customers wanted the Ford Everest and Ranger to look more American. The company obliged.
Image: Supplied

Bentley Batur

With a price tag of R28m, Bentley had to make sure it gives the Mulliner Batur the kind of looks that make you stand up and stare. The swoopy grand tourer has distinctive aesthetics unmatched in the harem, and is powered by a W12 engine with bewildering outputs of 544kW and 1,000Nm.  

The rear styling is a highlight and the Mulliner Batur has the looks of multiple millions.
The rear styling is a highlight and the Mulliner Batur has the looks of multiple millions.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover

Few can argue with the addition of the new Range Rover to this exalted list. It looks amazing with its smooth block design and tasteful placement of chrome strips. It's still very capable off-road but the question of who would take such a gorgeous SUV to the mud remains? The minimalist rear styling also leaves quite an impression.

The fifth generation Range Rover arrived with jaw-dropping ornate beauty
The fifth generation Range Rover arrived with jaw-dropping ornate beauty
Image: Supplied

BMW M3 Touring

The BMW M3 arrived on the scene and was lambasted for its giant nose. However, we loved the snout which conjures up the induction ports of a fighter jet. Attaching the eternally cool station wagon body behind the fabulous hooter to create the new M3 Touring has resulted in one of the most anticipated, most arresting shapes to come out of 2022.   

The new BMW M3 Touring is a hot stunner.
The new BMW M3 Touring is a hot stunner.
Image: Supplied

Lexus RZ

Lexus is consistently restrained in its designs, but we evidenced the creativity and knack for stunning design with the LC500. From this year it showed the new RZ SUV, an all-electric, flame-surfaced artistic piece. It doesn't end there. The RZ can also be optioned with an aircraft yoke-style steering wheel. It's an absolute beaut.

The new RZ is Lexus at its artistic best.
The new RZ is Lexus at its artistic best.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari Purosangue

Though late to the SUV game, you can tell the delay was caused by deliberations on how to style Ferrari's first crossover. Well, it's not so much an SUV as it's a stunning high-performance projectile with a high road stance. It's one of the best looking from this year

If the prancing horse badge doesn't get you, the looks of the new Ferrari Purosangue will get their man or woman.
If the prancing horse badge doesn't get you, the looks of the new Ferrari Purosangue will get their man or woman.
Image: Supplied

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci delivered to its new owner

The tenth unit has a quartz white exterior with a black carbon finish across the lower body and black matt grilles, and light blue interior
Motoring
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-AMG C63 shatters all expectations

If the heart and soul of the Mercedes-AMG C63 is its engine, then we totally understand if you think the decision to rip out the V8 means the end of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

REVIEW | VW Tiguan R is a hot-hatch eater with family values

Making a sporty SUV or crossover used to seem like a silly idea, considering their weight penalties. With the Volkswagen ‘R’ nameplate now a romantic ...
Motoring
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger is a toughie with a tender side

The Double Cab versions of Ford’s new Ranger have touched down in SA, with the remainder of the 24 models — including the workhorse single cab and ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  2. Former F1 racer Phillipe Streiff dies aged 67 news
  3. #ThrowbackThursday: Ugly but phenomenal Fiat Multipla Features
  4. The 10 most beautiful cars from 2022 Features
  5. New Hyundai Kona goes bolder and bigger New Models

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election