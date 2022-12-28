Maserati GranTurismo Coupe
Goddesses
The 10 most beautiful cars from 2022
It's said beauty is in the eye of the beholder and these are fully etched into our retinas
Maserati GranTurismo Coupe
Unlike Italian compatriots Alfa Romeo, Modena-based Maserati’s styling is patchy. In more than a century it has had notable hits such as the 2014 Maserati Alfieri concept, and extraordinary misses such as 1962 Maserati Tipo 151. Thankfully, in recent years it has been mostly hits and none more vivacious than the new GranTurismo which retains traditional styling cues of the range but with a modern twist. It's a stunner.
Toyota Prius
If it were in the past, the Toyota Prius would be a contender in a contrasting list of unattractive cars, which you must also look out for. But it's 2022 and for the first time there's a pretty Prius. Now with a shark-like silhouette, the hybrid car looks much more appealing and the looks could hook new customers into life with a hybrid.
Kia Sportage
Some don't quite see it, but we concur with those who find the latest Kia Sportage a beauty. The frontal styling with its boomerang LED daytime driving lights and acres of plastic mesh is the boldest in the model's 29-year history. You want to be seen on the roads, have a good look at a red or green Sportage.
Nissan Qashqai
Another stunner from 2022 in the popular mid-size crossover segment. The new Nissan Qashqai's styling is a little subdued, but hides intricate elements of wide hips, flat surfaces and oblique folds and slashes, beady headlamps and a sparkly V-motion grille. If you don't agree, take another, deeper look.
Ford Everest
Both the new Ford Everest and its Ranger bakkie cousin feature a broad styling detour from their predecessors. The bluff snout, large headlights and slicker body shape create a typical Yankee SUV vibe so loved by many. It's available in Sport trim which brings contrasting black surfaces, but you want the Platinum which gets chrome linings and alloys for a truer American gangster look.
Bentley Batur
With a price tag of R28m, Bentley had to make sure it gives the Mulliner Batur the kind of looks that make you stand up and stare. The swoopy grand tourer has distinctive aesthetics unmatched in the harem, and is powered by a W12 engine with bewildering outputs of 544kW and 1,000Nm.
Range Rover
Few can argue with the addition of the new Range Rover to this exalted list. It looks amazing with its smooth block design and tasteful placement of chrome strips. It's still very capable off-road but the question of who would take such a gorgeous SUV to the mud remains? The minimalist rear styling also leaves quite an impression.
BMW M3 Touring
The BMW M3 arrived on the scene and was lambasted for its giant nose. However, we loved the snout which conjures up the induction ports of a fighter jet. Attaching the eternally cool station wagon body behind the fabulous hooter to create the new M3 Touring has resulted in one of the most anticipated, most arresting shapes to come out of 2022.
Lexus RZ
Lexus is consistently restrained in its designs, but we evidenced the creativity and knack for stunning design with the LC500. From this year it showed the new RZ SUV, an all-electric, flame-surfaced artistic piece. It doesn't end there. The RZ can also be optioned with an aircraft yoke-style steering wheel. It's an absolute beaut.
Ferrari Purosangue
Though late to the SUV game, you can tell the delay was caused by deliberations on how to style Ferrari's first crossover. Well, it's not so much an SUV as it's a stunning high-performance projectile with a high road stance. It's one of the best looking from this year
