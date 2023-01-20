WATCH | Hoonigan team releases moving video tribute to Ken Block

The American became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, and died aged 55.
Scotto said a lot of new unseen footage of Block filmed in 2022 will soon be released. A foundation called the 43 Institute has been established by Block's family, with more details soon to be released.
The video ends with Block giving some words to live by: "I try to inspire people to be creative and live a fun life. And don't be an asshole."
The 43 Institute was established to honor Ken Block's memory and spirit. For more information, please visit http://43i.org 00:00 An Update 04:30 A Celebration of Ken’s Life 10:15 Words to Live By
The Hoonigan team has issued an emotional video tribute to late rally and stunt driver Ken Block, who died in a snowmobile accident in the US on January 3.
Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto and the rest of the crew released the video as a "celebration of life" featuring scenes from Block's rally days, his "Gymkhana" videos, and behind-the-scenes footage Ken living life to the fullest.
