WATCH | This hydrogen flying car wants to take racing to a new level

22 February 2023 - 17:17 By Motoring Staff

Australia's Alauda Aeronautics has unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4: a crewed flying racing car designed to compete in the Airspeeder series that hopes to get off the ground in 2024. 

Technically classified as a vertical take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the lightweight (950kg according to Adelaide-based company) Airspeeder Mk4 is powered by a 1,000kW hydrogen turbogenerator that sends power to both the craft's batteries and motors.

Specifically designed for use in compact eVTOLs, it allows green hydrogen to be used as fuel, providing safe, reliable and sustainable power over long distances. .

As well as taking the existing eVTOL industry into the next-generation H2eVTOL era, this cutting-edge technology has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and create a sustainable future for individual air travel.

Maximum operating range is a claimed 300km, while top speed comes in at 360km/h. 

“We, and the world, are ready for crewed flying car racing,” says Alauda Aeronautics CEO Matt Pearson.

“We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues, attracted the sponsors and technical partners. Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious automotive brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport.”

“In unveiling the crewed Airspeeder Mk4 we show the vehicles that will battle it out in blade-to-blade racing crewed by the most highly skilled pilots in their fields.”

