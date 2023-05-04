On Wednesday, motorists driving diesel cars enjoyed another big fuel price cut for May, while petrol drivers were hit with another hike.
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced a 73.4c/l decrease in the wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel and a 47.54c/l decrease for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. However, there was a 37c/l increase in the price of both grades of petrol (93 ULP and 95 ULP), breaching the R23/l mark inland for the first time this year.
From May 2 the following prices apply for fuel:
INLAND
95 ULP — R23.34;
93 ULP — R23.01;
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R20.15; and
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R20.49.
COAST
95 ULP — R22.62;
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R19.43; and
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R19.78.
Below is a list of South Africa’s top ten selling vehicles in April and what they cost to fill from empty:
Fuel price changes: What it costs to fill Mzansi’s ten most popular cars
On Wednesday, motorists driving diesel cars enjoyed another big fuel price cut for May, while petrol drivers were hit with another hike
Image: Freddy Mavunda
On Wednesday, motorists driving diesel cars enjoyed another big fuel price cut for May, while petrol drivers were hit with another hike.
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced a 73.4c/l decrease in the wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel and a 47.54c/l decrease for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. However, there was a 37c/l increase in the price of both grades of petrol (93 ULP and 95 ULP), breaching the R23/l mark inland for the first time this year.
From May 2 the following prices apply for fuel:
INLAND
95 ULP — R23.34;
93 ULP — R23.01;
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R20.15; and
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R20.49.
COAST
95 ULP — R22.62;
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R19.43; and
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R19.78.
Below is a list of South Africa’s top ten selling vehicles in April and what they cost to fill from empty:
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger
Fuel tank — 80l
Price to fill diesel model R1,612; price to fill petrol model R1,867.20
Image: Supplied
Toyota Hilux
Fuel tank — 80l
Price to fill diesel model R1,612; price to fill petrol model R1,867.20
Image: Supplied
VW Polo Vivo
Fuel tank — 45l
Price to fill petrol R1,050.30
Image: Supplied
Toyota Corolla Cross
Fuel tank — 47l (petrol model) 36l (hybrid model)
Price to fill petrol model R1,096.98; Price to fill hybrid model R840.24
Image: Supplied
Suzuki Swift
Fuel tank — 37l
Price to fill petrol R863.58
Image: Supplied
Toyota Hi-Ace
Fuel tank — 70l
Price to fill diesel model R1,410.50; price to fill petrol model R1,633.80
Image: Denis Droppa
Isuzu D-Max
Fuel tank — 76l
Price to fill diesel R1,531.40
Image: Supplied
Toyota Starlet
Fuel tank — 37l
Price to fill petrol R863.58
Image: Supplied
Nissan NP200
Fuel tank — 50l
Price to fill petrol R1,167
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Grand i10
Fuel tank — 37l
Price to fill petrol R863.58
* Figures based on inland prices for 0.05% diesel at R20.15/l and 95 ULP petrol at R23.24/l
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car
Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight
REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos