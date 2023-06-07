Ten top tips for preserving your car’s paintwork

Jacques Viljoen, national director of the South African Motor Body Repair Association, explains that automotive paint plays an aesthetic and rust prevention role. It is fairly easy to damage the paintwork, hence the importance on being aware of what materials you use to clean your car.
“There are several ways common household items and materials can destroy car paint from the surface down to the bare metal, resulting in serious damage,” he warns.
Top 5 do nots
1. Don’t clean your car with dirty cloths. The dirt will stick to the paint and scratch it as you wipe due to the pressure applied. This can cause hairline scratches all over the bodywork.
2. Don’t let bird droppings dry on your car as it contains acidic components which can stain the surface. This is particularly true if you live at the coast near seagulls. Pigeons are also a problem.
3. Don’t park your car near an area where construction is taking place. The cement, falling rocks and dust can cause damage and even ruin the paint.
4. Don’t allow any petrol or diesel to be spilt on your car when filling your tank as it can discolour the paintwork and leave permanent stains.
5. Don’t forget the damaging effect the salty air of coastal regions can have on your car’s paintwork. Salt makes your vehicle more susceptible to rust and speeds up corrosion.
Top 5 dos
1. Wash your car often if you live at the coast and wax it several times a year to build up a protective layer for the paintwork.
2. Rinse your car to get rid of dirt particles before you start cleaning and always clean with a soft, clean cloth or sponge.
3. Wax your car several times a year after you have had it washed as this makes it easier to clean these types of spills up without damaging your car.
4. Remove cement when it is still wet. Trying to remove dry cement with a sharp object is asking for trouble. Rather approach an accredited professional from the South African Motor Body Repairers Association to resolve the problem.
5. Wipe off bird droppings before it dries with a clean, wet cloth and a dedicated car wash product. Also avoid rubbing the spot because seed particles in bird droppings can scratch the surface.
Viljoen says these are some of the more common ways paintwork is damaged, but there are also some unusual things people do which are not paint friendly.
Ten top tips for preserving your car’s paintwork
Image: djedzura / 123rf
Image: Supplied
Dishwashing liquid pitfalls
An item commonly used for cleaning cars is dishwashing liquid, but Viljoen says this is not a good idea. “If your car is regularly waxed, dishwashing liquid will remove the thin protective wax layer. It is very harsh on paintwork and not very kind to rubber either, so rather avoid.”
Not all car cleaning products are all-purpose and the wrong product could damage the paint, clear coat or other finishes, he says.
Unfortunately, many of the cheaper products on promotion are too aggressive and can soften the paintwork and make your car more susceptible to picking up nicks from stones and debris on the road.
“As much as we like to support small businesses, also be wary of allowing people to polish your car in shopping centres or parking areas. A wash at a reputable car-wash station is perfect but be cautious about a waterless polish when you are not sure of the product being used,” Viljoen says.
