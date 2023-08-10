Features

WATCH | How the Polo is put together at VW South Africa's Kariega plant

10 August 2023 - 16:30 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he looks at how the popular Volkswagen Polo is assembled at the German carmaker's world-class Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape. 

  WATCH | How the Polo is put together at VW South Africa's Kariega plant
