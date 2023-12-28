Features

LUXURY CARS

Five Rolls-Royce rarities created in 2023

From a pink car to eclipse-inspired specials, the British luxury vehicle maker can build you a Rolls-Royce isn’t like your neighbour’s

29 December 2023 - 08:42 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Black Badge Cullinan Lucid Nights weresome of the striking bespoke offerings from Rolls Royce in 2023.
The Black Badge Cullinan Lucid Nights weresome of the striking bespoke offerings from Rolls Royce in 2023.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce bespoke unveiled a number of stunning one-off or limited edition models in 2023.

Clients of the British luxury car maker are able to commission highly personalised creations, ensuring no two Rolls-Royces need look the same.

These were some of the brand’s most visually striking bespoke commissions of 2023:

BLACK BADGE CULLINAN LUCID NIGHTS

These three striking commissions, created exclusively for South Korea, were inspired by the scenery, atmosphere and dynamism of Seoul metropolitan city at night. Bold exterior colours, reminiscent of the neon-lit streets of Seoul, include the daring Lime Green, Indy Red and Tucana Purple.

Ghost Champagne Rose.
Ghost Champagne Rose.
Image: Supplied

GHOST CHAMPAGNE ROSE 

Ghost Champagne Rose celebrates the commissioning client’s signature colour, inspired by her digital persona, @ChampagneRose. Creating a single-tone colour across both exterior finish and interior trim was complex as materials absorb and reflect light differently, and the eye perceives slight variations if exactly the same colour is applied to all surfaces.

Rolls-Royce therefore developed formulations of the Champagne Rose hue, subtly adjusted according to each material’s specific surface characteristics.

The special ceiling of the Culllinan Blue Shadow.
The special ceiling of the Culllinan Blue Shadow.
Image: Supplied

BLACK BADGE CULLINAN BLUE SHADOW

This space-themed Rolls-Royce is inspired by the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 100km above the Earth’s surface where the atmosphere ends and outer space begins.

The Starlight Headliner includes intricate embroidery depicting the moon’s surface, made up of 250,000 individual stitches in five thread colours. It is surrounded by 1,183 twinkling fibreoptic “stars”. The leather seats feature artistic perforations for the first time. The artwork, formed with 75,000 tiny perforations, mimics the patterns of clouds swirling over the continents and oceans as seen from space.

Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Private Collection.
Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Private Collection.
Image: Supplied

BLACK BADGE WRAITH BLACK ARROW PRIVATE COLLECTION 

Created to mark the end of production of the Wraith, this private collection includes the final 12 examples of the last Rolls-Royce V12 coupé.

The design celebrates the land speed record set by Capt George Eyston on September 16 1938 on Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in a car powered by two V12 Rolls-Royce engines.

In the limited edition Wraith, the starlight headliner’s 2,117 fibreoptic “stars” depict the Milky Way and the constellations precisely as they would have appeared there that night. The complex design on the coach doors, comprising more than 320 lasered marquetry pieces, mimics the cracked, irregular surface of the salt flats.

Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection.
Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection.
Image: Supplied

BLACK BADGE GHOST ÉKLEIPSIS COLLECTION

The luxury sedan has an exterior and interior makeover inspired by a solar eclipse (ékleipsis is Greek for eclipse) and is limited to only 25 examples worldwide. Launched on October 14 to coincide with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the western hemisphere, the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection explores the interplay of light and darkness as the moon obscures the sun during a total solar eclipse.

The starlight headliner has a circle of fibreoptic “stars” representing the corona around the moon’s silhouette. The animation remains visible for seven minutes and 31 seconds,  the longest possible duration of a total solar eclipse.

Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of next month after 14 years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Motoring
2 months ago

Hyundai to sell its Russian car factory for R1,400

In a R4bn loss, the Korean company is the latest global automaker to sell Russian assets since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Join Ignition TV presenters Francisco and Richard Nwamba as they road test the mighty Bentley Continental GT Speed.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...