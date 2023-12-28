Five Rolls-Royce rarities created in 2023

Rolls-Royce bespoke unveiled a number of stunning one-off or limited edition models in 2023.
Clients of the British luxury car maker are able to commission highly personalised creations, ensuring no two Rolls-Royces need look the same.
These were some of the brand’s most visually striking bespoke commissions of 2023:
BLACK BADGE CULLINAN LUCID NIGHTS
These three striking commissions, created exclusively for South Korea, were inspired by the scenery, atmosphere and dynamism of Seoul metropolitan city at night. Bold exterior colours, reminiscent of the neon-lit streets of Seoul, include the daring Lime Green, Indy Red and Tucana Purple.
GHOST CHAMPAGNE ROSE
Ghost Champagne Rose celebrates the commissioning client’s signature colour, inspired by her digital persona, @ChampagneRose. Creating a single-tone colour across both exterior finish and interior trim was complex as materials absorb and reflect light differently, and the eye perceives slight variations if exactly the same colour is applied to all surfaces.
Rolls-Royce therefore developed formulations of the Champagne Rose hue, subtly adjusted according to each material’s specific surface characteristics.
BLACK BADGE CULLINAN BLUE SHADOW
This space-themed Rolls-Royce is inspired by the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 100km above the Earth’s surface where the atmosphere ends and outer space begins.
The Starlight Headliner includes intricate embroidery depicting the moon’s surface, made up of 250,000 individual stitches in five thread colours. It is surrounded by 1,183 twinkling fibreoptic “stars”. The leather seats feature artistic perforations for the first time. The artwork, formed with 75,000 tiny perforations, mimics the patterns of clouds swirling over the continents and oceans as seen from space.
BLACK BADGE WRAITH BLACK ARROW PRIVATE COLLECTION
Created to mark the end of production of the Wraith, this private collection includes the final 12 examples of the last Rolls-Royce V12 coupé.
The design celebrates the land speed record set by Capt George Eyston on September 16 1938 on Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in a car powered by two V12 Rolls-Royce engines.
In the limited edition Wraith, the starlight headliner’s 2,117 fibreoptic “stars” depict the Milky Way and the constellations precisely as they would have appeared there that night. The complex design on the coach doors, comprising more than 320 lasered marquetry pieces, mimics the cracked, irregular surface of the salt flats.
BLACK BADGE GHOST ÉKLEIPSIS COLLECTION
The luxury sedan has an exterior and interior makeover inspired by a solar eclipse (ékleipsis is Greek for eclipse) and is limited to only 25 examples worldwide. Launched on October 14 to coincide with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the western hemisphere, the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection explores the interplay of light and darkness as the moon obscures the sun during a total solar eclipse.
The starlight headliner has a circle of fibreoptic “stars” representing the corona around the moon’s silhouette. The animation remains visible for seven minutes and 31 seconds, the longest possible duration of a total solar eclipse.
