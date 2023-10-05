news

Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month

05 October 2023 - 14:21 By Reuters
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of next month after 14 years.
Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of next month after 14 years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

BMW UK's chief Chris Brownridge will succeed Müller-Ötvös, the report said.

