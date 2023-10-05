Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of next month after 14 years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
BMW UK's chief Chris Brownridge will succeed Müller-Ötvös, the report said.
Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month
Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
