FIRST DRIVE | Lexus brings its A-game with rapid 2019 RC F

To interrupt a holiday for the launch of a new vehicle, well, it has to be for something pretty special. Because in all honesty, if Tata is showcasing its revamped Indica range, there is about as much chance of me attending that as there is of a certain former president coming clean at the Zondo commission.

But when the invitation is to experience vehicles like the new Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition, well, that is simply next level. Comfortably slotting into the performance vehicle category, one can look at the likes of the BMW M4 and Mercedes-Benz C43 as direct competitors. But to take on the German big guns at their own game and not get your fingers burnt, you need to bring your A-game to the table, and that is exactly what Lexus has done.

Firstly, the RC F looks superb, with that low-slung silhouette giving instant insight into not only the capabilities of the vehicle, but what lies inside.

The man in charge of the development for both models, Yuichi Tsurumoto, has spoken about how much has been learnt over the past five years when it comes to vehicle aerodynamics, and perhaps best sums up his thinking when explaining that “every shape has been given function, embodying race-bred design”.

Of course the front is dominated by Lexus’s traditionally large spindle grille, but Tsurumoto was probably alluding to features such as a remodelled lower surface of the front spoiler, newly designed side “air breathers”, carbon ceramic disc brakes plus an active rear wing that deploys above 80km/h. All critical elements that aid in the ultimate look and performance of a sports vehicle.