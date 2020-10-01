FIRST DRIVE | New Rolls-Royce Ghost is all about less-is-more luxury

It’s not that long ago that Rolls-Royce was what you could call a Phantom company. Under the stewardship of BMW it was only making the super luxury seventh Phantom which lasted for 14 years, a model life cycle that is almost unheard of in the automotive industry.

Since then the famous British marque has produced the Wraith, the Dawn and its first ever SUV, the Cullinan. Along the way it also produced an entry-level model, though calling the Ghost entry-level is somewhat crass and, let’s face it, for many of us it was still beyond the budget that would grant us entry into the exclusive Rolls-Royce owners club.

The Ghost too lived on far longer than most models, at 11 years, and now we have the second generation of what is referred to as the Goodwood Ghost, the affectionate name coming from the site in the south of England where the Rolls-Royce headquarters and production facility are based, alongside the famous Goodwood estate.

It’s based on the same platform as that used for the Phantom and the Cullinan SUV, what Rolls likes to call the “Architecture of Luxury". It’s a spaceframe that can be adapted to suit and in the case of the Ghost means it is available in standard and extended wheelbase versions for those who want to relax even more in the sumptuous back seats.

And it’s that luxury that the new Ghost is all about. Yes, it’s the most technologically advanced Rolls yet and there’s clever engineering like the world first new Planar suspension that features a vibration-reducing damper on top of the traditional damper. There are revisions to the 6.75l twin turbo V12 engine, all-wheel drive and, for the first time, all-wheel steering, but it’s about what this all means for the wealthy owner that counts.