FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is a budget car star

The Hyundai Grand i10 has a unique selling point held by none of its contemporaries at present. It is among the eligible vehicles in the World Urban Car category of the 2021 World Car Awards competition.

Fellow contenders on the list include the Chevrolet Onix (not sold here) and the latest Honda Jazz and Honda-E, neither of which are confirmed yet for our market.

Also in the running is the new Hyundai i20 (imminent), the Kia Sonet, which is expected in December, and the next-generation Toyota Yaris, which may or may not make it to local shores.

There is no denying the compact South Korean is a truly global citizen, exported to as many as 87 countries and with some 1.15 million units having left the Chennai, India factory.

Locally, the Grand i10 plays in an arena with which SA consumers are familiar : that of the budget-focused B-segment. Players such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Renault Sandero and Toyota Etios (now replaced by the Starlet) are staples of affordable motoring. The company also cited products further down the rungs as peripheral rivals, such as the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid.