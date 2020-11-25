FIRST DRIVE | New 2020 Honda WR-V is like an outdoorsy Jazz

In case any of us forgot, Honda was a pioneer in the sport-utility vehicle and crossover arena. Their CR-V, which saw life in 1995, was among the earliest nameplates to a category now contributed to by virtually all mainstream manufacturers.

Of course, the model was dimensionally smaller than the present day version of the breed. Segments evolve, as everyone knows. Then there was the first generation HR-V, with its wagon-like styling, which the current example eschewed in favour of a more universally-accepted, hatchback-type configuration.

In 2016 a new acronym joined the portfolio: the BR-V. This model was essentially a reworked expression of the frumpy Mobilio seven-seater that preceded it.

Two weeks ago, Honda added yet another contender to the mix in the form of the WR-V.

It aims to compete with the likes of the Ford EcoSport (from R297,400), Hyundai Venue (from R291,500), Renault Duster (from R289,900), Suzuki Vitara (from R310,900) and Toyota Rush (R330,700). Yes, there are several more alternatives to be mentioned, but from our perspective these five seem to be the best matches for the Honda in pricing and overall make-up.