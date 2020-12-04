FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume

South African taxpayers are used to case studies of aviation business interventions.

Here is an old anecdote from the world of flying enterprises that might amuse and enlighten.

According to Forbes, nearly 40 years ago, American Airlines learned it could save as much as $40,000 ($126,401.94, or R1,954,109.53 in 2020 money) by removing just one olive from each salad in its in-flight meals.

How is this relevant to the Volkswagen T-Roc, launched on SA shores last week? For starters, my inner theorist wants to postulate that the adoption of a new corporate logo is part of a greater cost-cutting strategy.

Hear me out. Compared to the three-dimensional, chrome-faced device being phased out, the flat new emblem looks as if it were printed using Microsoft Clip Art. You can imagine how much is being saved over the great volumes for which the carmaker is responsible.