FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Kia Carnival and Sorento go upmarket

The evolution undergone by Kia over the past two decades has been nothing short of remarkable.

Its South African custodians are of the view their marque is no longer fighting for a seat at the main players’ table — they have already earned it.

Even if you are a but a casual observer of the industry, it is easy to agree: this South Korean carmaker lays claim to a number of compelling offerings across the segments in which it competes.

Most recent, from our perspective, is the Sonet 1.5 LX we evaluated over a month during the festive season. At R285,995 it is competitively priced and offers quality and equipment levels that are a touch above equivalent entry-level counterparts on the B-segment sport-utility vehicle market. But Kia is equally adept at wares beyond the mainstream bread-and-butter realm.

They can do upmarket rather convincingly too. Consider the Kia and related Hyundai stable has a fully-fledged luxury stable from which to draw on expertise. The Genesis division, whose products are lauded in American and European markets, has successfully taken the fight to the established German rivals.