FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 Honda HR-V oozes style and refinement

Texture and ambience are now everything to Honda. This was stressed by the local subsidiary at the launch of the new HR-V. It’s a curious shape that’s tricky to pigeonhole and difficult to plug into the SUV categories at first glance.

It’s not polarising, just akin to the love-child of a Haval H6 and the Mazda MX-30, but either way, it’s handsome and the most un-Honda like styling I’ve seen and which also springs out best in Opal white than any of the available colours.

Honda says it designed the car not with the usual profiling of the target market, but instead crafted it to align with people’s sensory organs of touch, sight and the pursuit of a feel-good aura in the cabin, an ageless preference.

On this front the HR-V is launched in two specifications, Comfort and Executive.Both have a 35mm increase in leg and shoulder room and an additional two-degree recline on the adjustable rear seats. The cabin is constructed in a mixture of soft and hard materials which don’t “thud” cheaply compared with the previous generation.