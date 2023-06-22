The A200d sedan is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor good for 110kW and 320Nm of torque. Expect 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 227km/h.
This is how much the new updated Mercedes A-Class will set you back
Image: Supplied
Fans of the three-pointed star will be pleased to hear the refreshed Mercedes-Benz A-Class range is now available in SA.
Exterior updates include a pair of “power bulges” sculpted into the bonnet, a redesigned radiator grille sporting a striking star pattern and a pair of flat headlamps available with the option of adaptive LED lighting technology. Customers can choose from four alloy wheel designs in sizes up to 19-inches. At the rear of the vehicle you'll find a new air diffuser as well as LED light clusters. The overhauled A-Class can be finished in an array of non-metallic/metallic exterior paint hues. Manufaktur finishes are available as an option.
Image: Supplied
Cabin highlights include a standard free-standing dual-screen cockpit display consisting of a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The latter runs the firm's latest MBUX infotainment system, which offers quick and intuitive access to navigation, media, phone and vehicle settings. Wireless smartphone mirroring is also included and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers seeking an even more hi-tech driving environment can upgrade to a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen set-up.
The facelifted A-Class further differentiates itself with an additional USB-C charging port and a redesigned multifunction steering wheel wrapped in luxurious Nappa leather. Furthermore, all model variants benefit from niceties such as a reversing camera, driver seat lumbar support plus standard Mirror and Parking packages. The latter now supports longitudinal parking and offers, among other things, 360° visualisation for camera-assisted parking using 3D images. Also included is an upgraded Driver Assistance Package.
Image: Supplied
The Progressive trim level — standard in SA — offers customers a choice of three different interior colours, black, beige and sage grey. These are complemented by striking new carbon-fibre look trim elements on the instrument panel and door cards. The flagship AMG Line trim level is designed for performance and features bright brushed aluminium trim and red contrasting topstitching in the Artico/Microcut seats.
Available in both hatchback and sedan body styles, the A200 is powered by a 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 120kW and 270Nm of torque. The hatch will go from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 225km/h. The sedan is 0.1 seconds slower to 100km/h but achieves a slightly higher VO2 Max of 230km/h.
Image: Supplied
The A200d sedan is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor good for 110kW and 320Nm of torque. Expect 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 227km/h.
Petrol variants are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission while the diesel is mated to an eight-speed, which contributes to a miserly claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.5l/100km versus 5.6l/100km for the A200 hatch and 5.4l/100km for the sedan.
Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class range is as follows:
A200 hatch Progressive: R796,560
A200 hatch AMG Line: R825,560
A200 sedan Progressive: R851,560
A200 sedan AMG Line: R880,560
A200d sedan Progressive: R920,299
A200d sedan AMG Line: R949,299
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a five-year/100,000km PremiumDrive Platinum service and maintenance plan.
