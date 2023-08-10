As before, the range comprises 1.0l and 1.2l petrol engines, the former wielding three cylinders and the latter packing four.
The price tags have grown larger. In the hatchback range, the starter 1.0 Motion manual goes for R229,000 and the high-grade 1.2 Fluid automatic will set you back R309,900.
The sedan is available only in Fluid grade; with the manual costing R279,900 and the automatic going for R309,900. That includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty.
Stylistically, the enhancements made to the hatchback are noticeable. At the front, the old slat-type grille is gone in favour of a sportier mesh arrangement, flanked by Y-shaped daytime-running lights. Look out for a new alloy wheel design and a restyled wheel cover template for the Motion.
The rear light clusters were redrawn and the tailgate takes on a less fussy design, with two straight pleats and the Hyundai emblem placed with greater prominence. The sedan benefits from the same frontal revisions, in addition to the obvious addition of a lengthier backside with distinctive rear light clusters.
Hyundai had the hatchback and sedan on offer for us to test, in 1.2 Fluid grades, with manual transmissions. Our day started with the booted model.
Rivals include the Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas, Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Polo sedan. These are vehicles you might encounter the next time you summon an Uber. But there is a sizeable tranche of private buyers who still see the value in a three-box body style. Boot space is rated at 402l. This is less than the Kia Pegas (475l), Honda Amaze (420l) and Volkswagen Polo sedan (521l). But it beats the 378l served up by the Suzuki Dzire.
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Grand i10 gets the boot
Image: Supplied
Not all that long ago, R250,000 and slightly beyond would have put you into some truly aspirational motoring contenders. This is more or less what a Volkswagen Golf 5 GTI cost when it was launched in 2005.
With inflation and other economic factors at play, the quarter-million rand ballpark is not as impressive as it was before.
It represents the higher end of the budget car spectrum, which kicks off at about R160,000 these days, with the Suzuki S-Presso holding the title of the cheapest new model in South Africa.
There is no shortage of competent, decent picks in the arena of affordable models. The Hyundai Grand i10 has long ranked quite comfortably among them. In October 2020 the South Korean firm launched the second generation version of the model.
It was launched to great acclaim for its zesty styling, quality feel and grown-up road manners. At the time, the basic 1.0 Motion cost R191,000 and the range-topping 1.2 Fluid automatic came in at R256,900.
Sales performance is fair, but could not be described as spectacular. According to Hyundai, in 2022, a total of 2,194 Grand i10 units were sold. This is compared to 3,988 examples of the Atos. Related brand Kia mustered 2,867 copies of the Picanto.
Last week the updated Grand i10 was released in South Africa, including the launch of a sedan body format. Perhaps this will add a boost to the fortunes of the model.
Image: Supplied
As before, the range comprises 1.0l and 1.2l petrol engines, the former wielding three cylinders and the latter packing four.
The price tags have grown larger. In the hatchback range, the starter 1.0 Motion manual goes for R229,000 and the high-grade 1.2 Fluid automatic will set you back R309,900.
The sedan is available only in Fluid grade; with the manual costing R279,900 and the automatic going for R309,900. That includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty.
Stylistically, the enhancements made to the hatchback are noticeable. At the front, the old slat-type grille is gone in favour of a sportier mesh arrangement, flanked by Y-shaped daytime-running lights. Look out for a new alloy wheel design and a restyled wheel cover template for the Motion.
The rear light clusters were redrawn and the tailgate takes on a less fussy design, with two straight pleats and the Hyundai emblem placed with greater prominence. The sedan benefits from the same frontal revisions, in addition to the obvious addition of a lengthier backside with distinctive rear light clusters.
Hyundai had the hatchback and sedan on offer for us to test, in 1.2 Fluid grades, with manual transmissions. Our day started with the booted model.
Rivals include the Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas, Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Polo sedan. These are vehicles you might encounter the next time you summon an Uber. But there is a sizeable tranche of private buyers who still see the value in a three-box body style. Boot space is rated at 402l. This is less than the Kia Pegas (475l), Honda Amaze (420l) and Volkswagen Polo sedan (521l). But it beats the 378l served up by the Suzuki Dzire.
Image: Supplied
The interior of the Grand i10 remains unchanged, which is fine: it remains one of the best, if not the best, cabins in the category. Materials are good quality and the design is interesting with sculpted surfaces and playful textures.
Consumers will be impressed with the equipment in the Fluid. A reverse camera, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control and keyless-entry are on the list. Upholstered in vinyl and cloth, the seats are cushy for a budget car. Infotainment is handled by an eight-inch screen, incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety kit comprises dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.
The most disappointing aspect of the Grand i10 is its 2020 Global NCAP rating of two stars.
Finding a comfortable driving position should be easier for taller folk, as the Grand i10 is one of the few in the class offering height adjustment. Our test route in the sedan started in Bedfordview, ending up in Bronkhorstspruit more than 100km away.
On the open road, the vehicle has a confident sense. Steering wheel feel and gearshift action relay a rather sorted, well-connected impression. The 1.2l power source (61kW/114Nm) is a lot fizzier than most would expect, pleasantly complemented by the five-speed transmission.
Achieving consumption figures in the 5l/100km region takes little effort. Driving the hatchback on the return leg, we were also impressed by how quiet the Grand i10 is at 120km/h. Noise suppression and insulation seems to have been a focus.
That the sedan matches its Fluid hatchback counterparts in price, makes the decision a no-brainer.
MORE:
FIRST DRIVE | New Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 beats the budget crunch
FIRST DRIVE | Opel Grandland gains ground with stylish new looks
FIRST DRIVE | Why the Toyota GR Corolla is an enthusiast's dream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos