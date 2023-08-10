While the original Lite was a true budget-beater, the new Lite is positioned in the middle of the range, at R349,900. The least expensive way to the latest Corsa is with the 1.2 N, costing R325,900.
But the spotlight on this occasion belongs to the flagship of the Opel range, the Grandland. We drove the latest iteration of the C-segment sport-utility vehicle at its launch last week. It was first brought to market in 2018. The vehicle released this month is an updated version, rather than an all-new model.
Its facial makeup is notably different, incorporating the “Opel Vizor” familial design, sporting a black central panel reminiscent of a helmet visor. Redesigned rear lamps and the updated Opel blitz logo are spotted at the back. Spiffier alloy wheel designs are also part of the deal. The range comprises a standard model (R599,900); GS Line (R679,900) and high-tier Ultimate for R720,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.
Our test unit was the priciest Ultimate. Inside, the model follows the trend of digitisation, with a central infotainment screen blending into the (digital) instrument cluster. Opel calls it the “Pure Panel” — and our first impression was that the interface did not appear or operate as slickly as some other rivals in the category.
Despite the adoption of the panel, there remains a fair amount of conventional switchgear on the dashboard. Overall, the layout and look of the cabin comes across as a tad dated. Nor does it look as interesting as fellow cousins within the Stellantis family: the Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C5 Aircross. The interior of the Grandland imparts a reserved, sombre vibe.
Top marks for seat comfort, however, with front pews endorsed by the German association for back health. Leather upholstery is standard with the Ultimate, so is a heated steering wheel and heated seats (front and rear).
FIRST DRIVE | New Opel Grandland is nice, if not a bit soulless
Image: Supplied
Stellantis South Africa needs something big to happen. For the wheel to turn, for its big moment, that will lead to bigger collective volumes and a stronger presence than what it currently enjoys in the country.
The prospect of local production represents that catalyst. Earlier this year, the firm announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and department of trade, industry and competition (the dtic) to develop a manufacturing facility in South Africa.
So wheels are in motion, but there is no word yet on which brand — or brands — within the portfolio, will benefit from the undertaking. Stellantis comprises Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot. Quite a diverse mix of storied brands, each with their own histories and legacies in Mzansi.
Opel has strong roots in South Africa, cultivated in the bygone era of Delta and General Motors. Legendary nameplates like Kadett and Astra were once market mainstays. And the compact Corsa, particularly in Lite guise, used to be a major volume seller.
Today things are a little different. Opel recently tried to rekindle the nostalgia by reviving the Lite moniker, but it seemed to be a misstep. And not just because they brought the cartoon pairing of Raj 1 and Raj 2 back from the grave; with their typecast accents from a time when the likes of Leon Schuster were popular.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The range is powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. This is hooked to a six-speed automatic. You will find this pairing in the French relatives mentioned earlier; while the Grandland also shares a chassis with these two.
Road manners are pleasant in the front-wheel drive Grandland. It cruises along in fair comfort, with reasonable levels of quietness and a sufficient amount of grunt (121kW/240Nm) under the right foot. Consumption after our 200km trip sat at the 7.4l/100km mark.
Equipment in the Ultimate is not in short supply: full-LED exterior lighting, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic parking assistance and blind-spot monitoring complement the expected niceties.
The latest Grandland is a pleasant package, in a middle-of-the-road kind of way. My view is that within the Stellantis C-segment SUV portfolio, it is eclipsed by its more compelling Gallic alternatives. The Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C5 Aircross are far more soulful in execution.
You also cannot ignore the stiff competition lurking beyond, from the likes of the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4 and more.
