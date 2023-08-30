Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe at the launch of rugged Isuzu D-Max AT35.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Isuzu D-Max AT35
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe at the launch of rugged Isuzu D-Max AT35.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Proton Saga
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Fortuner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos