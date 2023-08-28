Features

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10

28 August 2023 - 09:03 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent Hyundai Grand i10 launch.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | On track with the Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she experiences some high-speed thrills at the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour at Midrand's Kyalami ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive

Two mid-strength German sports sedans compete in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | How the Polo is put together at VW South Africa's Kariega plant

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he looks at how the popular Volkswagen Polo is assembled at the German carmaker's world-class Kariega plant ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Vinfast rallies on after becoming world’s third-most valuable carmaker news
  2. Range Rover Velar updated with fresh new features New Models
  3. Would you pay R35m for this scrap Ferrari? Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Features
  5. Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace secures final Nascar playoff spot Motorsport

Latest Videos

Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote
Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024