Motorsport

Hamilton back on top with convincing victory in Spain

Mercedes driver retakes control of the 2019 Formula 1 world championship

12 May 2019
Lewis Hamilton proved untouchable in Spain
Image: Daimler

Lewis Hamilton returned to the top of the Formula One world championship on Sunday by winning the Spanish Grand Prix in a fifth successive one-two for Mercedes.

The 76th victory of the five times world champion's career, and third of the season, sent Hamilton seven points clear of Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas after five of the 21 races.

The Briton took an extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

Max Verstappen finished third for Honda-powered Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

