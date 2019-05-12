Councillor's house petrol-bombed on West Rand

A councillor was rushed to hospital with extensive injuries to his upper body on Sunday after his house was petrol-bombed in the early hours of the morning, Gauteng police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said police were appealing for help to identify the suspects behind the attack on the 58-year-old in Mohlakeng, Randfontein.

The Explosives Unit responded to the arson incident, which happened sometime between 4am and 5am on Sunday.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," said Makhubela.

"Preliminary investigation on the extent of the damage to the house also confirms the possibility that other explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used by the suspects."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police in Mohlakeng or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.