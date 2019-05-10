Hamilton is tightening his gloves for battle with Bottas

Lewis Hamilton says he will be tougher on track to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas now that the Finn is again leading the Formula One championship, but relations would remain respectful.

The five-times world champion said after Bottas won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the team's fourth successive one-two finish, that he had been "too friendly" at the start and "basically gave it to him".

Hamilton made clear to reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix on Thursday that Bottas would have to fight hard for position from now on.

"Ultimately, the core goal is for the team to finish at the top and I'm a team player," he said.