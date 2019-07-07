Motorsport

Marc Marquez victorious at the Sachsenring

Honda's MotoGP champion wins German Grand Prix for the 10th year in a row

07 July 2019 - 20:17 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team celebrates the victory on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race during the MotoGp of Germany - Race at Sachsenring Circuit on July 07, 2019 in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda's MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring for the 10th year in a row, across all classes, on Sunday to stretch his overall lead to 58 points.

Fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales finished second for the works Yamaha team with Britain's Cal Crutchlow third for LCR Honda despite suffering a fractured tibia earlier in the week.

Marquez, who started on pole for the 10th time in a row at the circuit near Chemnitz, has 185 points after nine of 19 races with Italian Andrea Dovizioso his closest rival on 127 after finishing fifth for Ducati.

Marquez's run of wins at the eastern German circuit started in 2010 when he was competing in the 125cc category (now Moto3). He then won in Moto2 in 2011 and 2012 and is on a sequence of seven in MotoGP.

