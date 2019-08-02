Motorsport

Rested Hamilton hoping to be fighting fit for Hungary

02 August 2019 - 07:59 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.
Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to be fully fit for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, after being laid low by a bug in Germany last weekend and then taking to his sickbed.

The Mercedes driver won from pole position last year at the Hungaroring, a track he has triumphed on a record six times.

The five-times world champion finished only 11th at Hockenheim, however, before being promoted to ninth after the Alfa Romeo drivers were demoted for clutch-related irregularities.

"I’ve slept literally the last three days, so I feel a lot better," he said at a hot and sunny Hungaroring on Thursday.

"I’m hoping to be 100% by the weekend. I still feel I need a bit more rest. I’ve just been fighting off some sort of bug," the Briton added.

"I definitely feel I am in a much, much better fighting shape for the weekend, so I can’t tell you how good that feels. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car, which is completely different to how I was feeling.

"Last Friday, getting in the car was not such a good feeling."

The rain-hit German Grand Prix weekend was a comedy of errors for Hamilton and Mercedes, even if neither found anything remotely amusing about it.

Sick Lewis Hamilton aims to sleep off Hockenheim disappointment

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton is planning to get plenty of rest over the next few days as he seeks to shake off the sickness that laid him low in ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Hamilton started on pole, hit the barriers, made a chaotic pitstop and also spun.

At one point he suggested over the radio that the team should retire him, something he ascribed on Thursday to purely wanting to save laps on the engine, with only three allowed all season, rather than giving up.

Asked to sum up the weekend in three words, Hamilton, looking and sounding relaxed, replied with a grin: "I'd rather not.

"I’m focused on this weekend now. I don’t have any negative feelings or carrying weight from that weekend," he added. "I’ll just try and focus 100% on this weekend. I don’t plan on looking back.

"It was just a bad day. It’s something I’m conscious of. It was just a difficult weekend and these things happen."

Thanks to the post-race stewards' decisions, Hamilton arrived in Hungary with a 41-point lead over Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Another win will see him go into the August break with at least a 48-point advantage, double the lead he enjoyed over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the same point last year.

"I think the weather’s similar to the last time here, so I’m definitely hopeful the car will be better this weekend," said Hamilton. 

Alfa Romeo appeal German GP post-race penalties

Alfa Romeo have formally appealed stewards' decisions that dropped Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi out of the points at the German Grand Prix
Motoring
17 hours ago

Haas F1 ready to rein in drivers after repeat clashes

Haas are going to have to get tough with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen after collisions between them in the last two races, team boss ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Verstappen hopes to continue the party in Hungary

Red Bull's German Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen and his Dutch army of Formula One fans hope to continue the party in Hungary on Sunday, even if it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. South Africans choose cheaper - and older - cars amid cash crunch news
  2. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  3. Six things you need to know about the new 2019 Ford Mustang New Models
  4. REVIEW | The Lamborghini Urus makes a fine camping partner Reviews
  5. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
Protestors take on police in Johannesburg CBD.
X