Motorsport

Kubica to leave Williams at end of 2019 Formula 1 season

19 September 2019 - 16:55 By Reuters
Robert Kubica of Poland and Williams walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2019 in Singapore.
Robert Kubica of Poland and Williams walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2019 in Singapore.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Robert Kubica will leave former champions Williams at the end of the season, a move likely to bring the curtain down on the Polish driver's extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his race return this year after suffering near-fatal injuries, including a partially severed right arm, in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

"I am looking for different opportunities. In order to evaluate other opportunities I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year," he told reporters at a Singapore Grand Prix news conference.

"It took... a lot of time to recover and come back to the sport. I said this year will be a goal to remain in F1... but not at every cost.

"I have to first of all do what will bring me back a bit of joy of racing. This season has been very tough from a performance point of view, but it has been also very demanding. Being back in Formula One after a long time is not easy."

Haas confirms Grosjean in unchanged 2020 Formula 1 driver line-up

French driver Romain Grosjean will stay at Haas next season with Dane Kevin Magnussen in an unchanged line-up for a fourth straight year, the Formula ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Williams are last in the championship after 14 races with an uncompetitive car and just one point scored by Kubica in Germany after drivers ahead of him were demoted by penalties.

The Pole, a race winner with now-defunct BMW-Sauber in Canada in 2008 and once seen as a potential champion, remains the only Polish driver to have competed in the Formula One championship.

Williams said they respected Kubica's decision and would announce their 2020 lineup in due course.

British rookie and last year's Formula Two champion George Russell is backed by engine provider Mercedes and is sure to stay, with Canadian reserve Nicholas Latifi seen as Kubica's likely replacement.

Latifi, who is second in the F2 championship, has put in three practice appearances for Williams.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams, daughter of co-founder Frank, has already marked the 24-year-old out as a contender.

Nico Hulkenberg, who is being replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon next season at Renault, could also be in the frame.

The German had been strongly linked to a move to Haas next year but the US-owned team is sticking with its lineup of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Polish media reports said Kubica's sponsor, Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen, will also end its deal with Williams.

"At this stage... we are considering different scenarios for the next season, as we want to choose the best one for both parties," PKN Orlen chief executive Daniel Obajtek was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We intend to stay in Formula One, strengthening the international recognition of the ORLEN brand."

READ MORE

Williams and Mercedes extend F1 engine partnership to 2025

The Williams Formula One team have extended their engine partnership with Mercedes to the end of the 2025 season, they announced on Friday
Motoring
6 days ago

Toro Rosso's Tost expects Albon to stay at Red Bull

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost expects Thai rookie Alexander Albon to stay at Red Bull Racing after this season, and he would be happy if he does
Motoring
1 week ago

Marquez extends MotoGP lead with San Marino win

Honda's Marc Marquez took another significant stride towards his sixth MotoGP title by seizing victory in a last-lap duel at the San Marino Grand ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Michael Schumacher admitted to French hospital for 'secret treatment'

French newspaper claims the former F1 champion, who suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago, is undergoing stem cell ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. Is Porsche developing the world's most powerful supercar? news
  3. Volkswagen announces pricing and specs for its new T-Cross New Models
  4. These are the top five best-selling cars of all time Features
  5. African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo New Models

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X