Kubica to leave Williams at end of 2019 Formula 1 season

Robert Kubica will leave former champions Williams at the end of the season, a move likely to bring the curtain down on the Polish driver's extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his race return this year after suffering near-fatal injuries, including a partially severed right arm, in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

"I am looking for different opportunities. In order to evaluate other opportunities I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year," he told reporters at a Singapore Grand Prix news conference.

"It took... a lot of time to recover and come back to the sport. I said this year will be a goal to remain in F1... but not at every cost.

"I have to first of all do what will bring me back a bit of joy of racing. This season has been very tough from a performance point of view, but it has been also very demanding. Being back in Formula One after a long time is not easy."