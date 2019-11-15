Hamilton waiting on Wolff ahead of 2021 contract talks

Lewis Hamilton intends to stay in Formula One beyond 2020, but said on Thursday he wanted to know Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's personal plans before agreeing to a new deal.

The six times world champion, like most of his rivals, is out of contract after next season with a major shakeup of the sport scheduled for 2021.

He recognised at the Brazilian Grand Prix, however, that he was "kind of joined at the hip" with Mercedes after seven years together.

There could also be a change at the helm of Formula One post-202,0 and Austrian Wolff has been talked about as someone who could play such a role.

"I know being stuck in any position for too long can not always be a positive, so I always want people to spread their wings and do what’s best for their careers," said Hamilton.

"I don’t know what that is for him (Wolff). Only he will know," added the Briton, who said Wolf has been "the perfect match" for him and Mercedes.

"Naturally I don't want him to leave, particularly if I'm staying in the sport. It is important to me and I am waiting to see where his head is at."