Motorsport

Robert Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

After quitting Williams at the end of last season, Polish driver returns to the team where he made his race debut when they were BMW Sauber

02 January 2020 - 09:41 By Reuters
Robert Kubica is returning 'home' to the team where he made his F1 debut.
Robert Kubica is returning 'home' to the team where he made his F1 debut.
Image: Reuters

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeo's Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday.

Kubica, 35, made his race debut with the team in 2006 when they were competing as BMW Sauber.

The Pole, who suffered a near-fatal rally accident in 2011, made his comeback with struggling former champions Williams last season but left at the end of the campaign in which he scored their sole point.

“I'm starting a new chapter in my career by joining Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN. This is a team that has a special place in my heart and it'll be nice to see the familiar faces I still remember from Hinwil,” he said in a statement.

Alfa Romeo's race drivers this year are Finland's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, an unchanged line-up from 2019. 

Kubica's seat at Williams has been taken by Canadian Nicholas Latifi, formerly the team's main development and reserve driver.

MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'unappreciated' at home

After winning a sixth world title, F1 star is excluded from Britain's New Year's honours list
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari extend Charles Leclerc's contract until 2024

Ferrari put their long-term faith in Charles Leclerc on Monday by extending the 22-year-old's contract for five more years until the end of 2024.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. New year to kick off with drop in petrol prices news
  2. How to escape from a burning vehicle news
  3. Carlos Ghosn flees Japan for Lebanon news
  4. Lewis Hamilton 'unappreciated' at home Motorsport
  5. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X