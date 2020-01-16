Sainz wins halted 10th stage to stretch Dakar lead, Alonso rolls

Spaniard Carlos Sainz took a big lead in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday after winning a 10th stage, halted before the halfway point by strong winds and deteriorating conditions in the Saudi Arabian desert.

The Mini buggy driver, a two-times winner of the endurance event, had started 24 seconds clear of Toyota's defending champion, Nasser al-Attiyah, in the SA-built Toyota Hilux, but extended his lead to 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

The car category's 534km special stage was halted after 223km, with the competitors travelling to the bivouac in liaison.

Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel, a 13-times Dakar winner, was in third place overall and a further 16 seconds behind Al-Attiyah.

Two-times Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, Sainz's compatriot, rolled his Toyota on the dunes and continued without a windscreen after losing more than an hour.