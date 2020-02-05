Motorsport

Chinese Grand Prix in doubt as Shanghai suspends all sporting events

05 February 2020 - 16:47 By Reuters
Grid presentation during the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 15 2018.
Grid presentation during the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 15 2018.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the Chinese Grand Prix will take place.

The fourth grand prix of the season is scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai and the viability of the race will be discussed by Formula One bosses this week amid speculation it could join the growing list of sports events already postponed or cancelled.

The Shanghai Sports General Association, in a notice on Wednesday, instructed all sporting bodies to suspend sport events until the threat is over and “formulate a plan for epidemic prevention to avoid internal infections”.

“Organisations should also implement a daily hygiene management system and strengthen health education to urge employees to protect themselves,” it added.

China said another 65 people had died as of Tuesday, the highest daily total yet, taking the overall toll on the mainland to 490, most of the casualties in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year.

The outbreak has affected numerous international sports events in China. Among them was the world indoor athletics championships scheduled to be held in Nanjing on March 13-15, which have been postponed until next year.

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series has abandoned plans for a race in Sanya next month.

Basketball, badminton and boxing qualifying tournaments for this year's Tokyo Olympics have also been postponed, rescheduled or moved, while an LPGA Tour golf tournament has been moved to next year.

MORE

Ma Qinghua in quarantine for Mexican Formula E race

China's only Formula E driver, Ma Qinghua, has gone into quarantine in Mexico ahead of that country's race on February 15 to calm fears about the ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Jack Aitken joins Williams F1 as reserve driver

Anglo-Korean driver Jack Aitken has joined Williams as their official reserve for the 2020 Formula One season, the former champions said on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton is good, but he's not God, says Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It's official: Mercedes-Benz to ditch the expensive X-class news
  2. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features
  3. All the car makers forced by coronavirus to close factories news
  4. Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars news
  5. Hot new Hyundai i30N to lead new-model charge in SA New Models

Latest Videos

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
X